Police evacuate Paris train station after major fire

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Police evacuate Paris train station after major firePeople lit scooters and garbage bins on fire to demonstrate against a planned performance by a Congolese artist, in the area of the Gare de Lyon railway station. Protests had been banned ahead of the performance. ......
News video: Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers

Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers 00:09

 A massive fire has broken out at Paris, France train station Gar de Lyon on Friday (February 28). Early reports indicate the fire was caused by protestors on strike.

Police: 14-year-old lit Dunkin Donuts bag on fire, started raging train station fire [Video]Police: 14-year-old lit Dunkin Donuts bag on fire, started raging train station fire

New details are coming to light about a raging fire that destroyed an abandoned train station in Delray Beach earlier this week.

Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris [Video]Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris

A large cloud of black smoke is seen outside the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, apparently caused by protesters in the area setting fire to bins.

Recent related news from verified sources

Historic Paris train station evacuated due to nearby fire

Police evacuated a historic Paris train station Friday after a fire engulfed multiple vehicles and sent a large cloud of black smoke over the neighbourhood.
Paris train station: Huge fire erupts at Gare de Lyon as area evacuated

Paris' Gare de Lyon railway station has been evacuated as firefighters attempt to tackle a huge blaze in the city's centre, French police have confirmed.
