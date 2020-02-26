Global  

In good early sign for Biden, exit polls find Clyburn endorsement influential in South Carolina

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
About six in 10 voters in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday said influential congressman James Clyburn's endorsement of Joe Biden was a factor in their decision - a good early sign for Biden's chances in the pivotal early nominating state, early exit polls showed.
News video: Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden 00:32

 Joe Biden has stakes his entire candidacy on winning the South Carolina primary. Biden had three lousy finishes in the first three nominating contests. Rep. Jim Clyburn said Friday that Biden a "substantial" win to save his campaign and secure the nomination. "I don't know if I can tell you how big,...

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Good early signs for Biden in exit polls as he seeks a decisive South Carolina victory

Nearly eight of 10 voters in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday said they have a favorable view of Joe Biden, compared with five of 10 who see rival...
Reuters

Biden nabs Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and the kingmaker of South Carolina’s Democratic political...
Seattle Times

