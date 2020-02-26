In good early sign for Biden, exit polls find Clyburn endorsement influential in South Carolina
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () About six in 10 voters in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday said influential congressman James Clyburn's endorsement of Joe Biden was a factor in their decision - a good early sign for Biden's chances in the pivotal early nominating state, early exit polls showed.
Joe Biden has stakes his entire candidacy on winning the South Carolina primary. Biden had three lousy finishes in the first three nominating contests. Rep. Jim Clyburn said Friday that Biden a "substantial" win to save his campaign and secure the nomination. "I don't know if I can tell you how big,...