Pete Buttigieg drops out of US presidential race

SBS Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.
News video: Pete Buttigieg Ending Presidential Campaign

Pete Buttigieg Ending Presidential Campaign 00:20

 Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign, according to reports.

Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid [Video]Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top tier of a crowded 2020 field,..

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House [Video]Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Pete Buttigieg was largely an unknown politician before his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

Pete Buttigieg Exits US Presidential Campaign

The winner of the first Democratic party early voting contest in Iowa, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, will be dropping out of the race for the...
Eurasia Review

Pete Buttigieg to drop out of US presidential race after big Biden win

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was preparing to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, an aide said on Sunday, the...
France 24

