Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Florida > Police departments put out fake warnings about coronavirus contaminated drugs

Police departments put out fake warnings about coronavirus contaminated drugs

WorldNews Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Police departments put out fake warnings about coronavirus contaminated drugs(CNN)Some police departments are putting out fake warnings that illicit drugs could be contaminated with coronavirus in an effort to make drug arrests. The Tavares Police Department in Florida and the Merrill Police Department in Wisconsin are among those that have taken to social media offering to test methamphetamine and other drugs. "If you have recently purchased Meth, it may be contaminated," with coronavirus, Merrill Police Department...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Police Get Creative, Offer to Test Meth to See If It’s ‘Contaminated’ with Coronavirus

Police Get Creative, Offer to Test Meth to See If It’s ‘Contaminated’ with Coronavirus 01:09

 Drugs contaminated with the coronavirus: that’s what a local police department is saying to catch criminals.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYC To Test 2 More People For Coronavirus [Video]NYC To Test 2 More People For Coronavirus

NYC Department of Health says it is testing two people for coronavirus, White House unveils new security measures. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

Milwaukee Police investigating fatal officer involved shooting near 4th & Reservoir [Video]Milwaukee Police investigating fatal officer involved shooting near 4th & Reservoir

The Milwaukee Police Department is working to determine the circumstances behind an officer involved shooting that took the life of a 49-year-old man Saturday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A joke gone too far? Some police departments are offering to 'test' meth for coronavirus. Not everybody is laughing

Law enforcement agencies across the nation are jokingly encouraging meth users to bring their drugs in so they can be tested for coronavirus.  
USATODAY.com

Is Trump Preparing ICE To Be His Secret Police And Steal The 2020 Election?

Is Trump Preparing ICE To Be His Secret Police And Steal The 2020 Election?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “Dictators must have enemies. They must have internal enemies to justify their secret police and external...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.