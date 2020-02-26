Police departments put out fake warnings about coronavirus contaminated drugs

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

(CNN)Some police departments are putting out fake warnings that illicit drugs could be contaminated with (CNN)Some police departments are putting out fake warnings that illicit drugs could be contaminated with coronavirus in an effort to make drug arrests. The Tavares Police Department in Florida and the Merrill Police Department in Wisconsin are among those that have taken to social media offering to test methamphetamine and other drugs. "If you have recently purchased Meth, it may be contaminated," with coronavirus, Merrill Police Department... 👓 View full article

