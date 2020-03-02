Global  

Top News of the Day | Mar 02, 2020: Nirbhaya convicts' execution stayed, first coronavirus infection in Delhi & more

DNA Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
In top news of the day on Monday, March 02, 2020, a Delhi court stayed the execution of all four individuals convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case (aka the Nirbhaya case). Two new positive cases of Coronavirus have been detected in India - one in Delhi, the other in Telangana
