Biden lands backing of former rivals Klobuchar, Buttigieg ahead of Super Tuesday

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden's quest for the Democratic presidential nomination was set to pick up the endorsements of two former rivals on Monday, as Amy Klobuchar became the third candidate to end their campaign in three days.
 Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have dropped out of the race in the past few days.

Pete Buttigieg is poised to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Dallas later Monday, according to multiple people familiar with the plans.

Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate..

Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Monday in a meeting between the two former rivals on the eve of crucial Super Tuesday voting as...
Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in Saturday’s South Carolina primary could give him a boost ahead...
