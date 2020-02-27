Schools close in French, German virus cluster zones
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of students in virus cluster zones are home from school in France on Tuesday, with a smaller number in Germany and Poland facing quarantines or days without class. France’s education minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer, said around 120 schools have been ordered to close, most in Brittany and the Oise region […]
Italy to Shutter Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed with the closures during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Angelo Borrelli, Civil Protection, via CNBC The European nation has been hit with more than 2,500 cases of coronavirus. The death toll in Italy...
India reported its sixth case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday. An Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus. He is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in..
