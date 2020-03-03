Global  

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, killing at least seven in Tennessee

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Tornado hits downtown Nashville, killing at least seven in TennesseeNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least seven people. One of the twisters caused severe damage in downtown Nashville. Authorities pleaded with people to stay indoors, at least until daybreak could reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees. Schools, courts and transit lines were closed, and some damaged polling stations were moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting was set to begin. "A tornado skipped across the county," Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean while visiting an emergency shelter early Tuesday....
News video: Tornado hits downtown Nashville

Tornado hits downtown Nashville 00:23

 Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg watches as a funnel cloud touches down in Nashville.

National Weather Service confirms tornado near Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning. The tornado reportedly...
Seattle Times Also reported by USATODAY.com, E! Online, Reuters India

Tornadoes tear up Nashville, causing severe damage

Tornadoes tear up Nashville, causing severe damageAt least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday (local time) in central Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.The tornado near...
New Zealand Herald


