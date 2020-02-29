Trump, Taliban leader talk as prisoner feud threatens Afghan peace
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund on Tuesday, the first known conversation between a U.S. leader and a top Taliban official, as a dispute over a prisoner release threatened a U.S.-led effort to bring peace to Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers and ending the war. According to Reuters, Trump said the numbers of...
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s president said Sunday that he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of all-Afghan power-sharing talks... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca •Reuters