Trump, Taliban leader talk as prisoner feud threatens Afghan peace

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund on Tuesday, the first known conversation between a U.S. leader and a top Taliban official, as a dispute over a prisoner release threatened a U.S.-led effort to bring peace to Afghanistan.
News video: Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan 00:32

 President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers and ending the war. According to Reuters, Trump said the numbers of...

President Trump Says He Spoke With Taliban Leader [Video]President Trump Says He Spoke With Taliban Leader

​President Donald Trump said the two leaders agreed that &quot;we don&apos;t want violence,&quot; but that &quot;we&apos;ll see what happens&quot; with a peace deal.

Blast hits football ground in eastern Afghanistan [Video]Blast hits football ground in eastern Afghanistan

At least three people killed, 11 wounded in Khost province explosion as the Taliban says it is resuming operations.

Trump speaks to Taliban leader as prisoner feud threatens Afghan peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund on Tuesday, the first known direct communication between a...
Afghan peace deal hits first snag over prisoner releases

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s president said Sunday that he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of all-Afghan power-sharing talks...
