Reading 1-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp's extra-time goal fires Blades into FA Cup quarter-finals

Reading 1-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp's extra-time goal fires Blades into FA Cup quarter-finals

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Billy Sharp scores in extra time as Sheffield United book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with victory at Championship Reading.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sharp goal takes Blades past Royals and into FA Cup quarter-finals

Billy Sharp scored an extra-time winner as Sheffield United squeezed through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Reading at the Madejski...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC SportBBC News

FA Cup: Reading 1-2 Sheffield United - highlights

Watch highlights as Sheffield United need extra time to see off a stubborn Reading and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC Local News

Tweets about this

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Reading 1-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp’s extra-time goal fires Blades into FA Cup quarter-finals… https://t.co/t3SRVIVI1S 18 minutes ago

news_sufc

SuFCNews2019 Every word Chris Wilder said on Sheffield United's win at Reading, Billy Sharp and more https://t.co/mejvVwE3oH https://t.co/XT8EYbs2ag 1 hour ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Reading 1-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp's extra-time goal fires Blades into FA Cup quarter-finals - https://t.co/0k4CWP8q56 #football 1 hour ago

freebigbetsbs

Freebigbets DANIEL MATTHEWS AT THE MADJESKI STADIUM: Here, Reading pushed their Premier League visitors beyond 90 minutes, only… https://t.co/CLXS8zN5SD 1 hour ago

SufcLive

SUFC Live Every word Chris Wilder said on Sheffield United's win at Reading, Billy Sharp and more https://t.co/FWuWW6GEAo 1 hour ago

JontyColman

Jonty Colman A long press conference for Chris Wilder this evening. Here is every word he said on #twitterblades' FA Cup win, Bi… https://t.co/1KCVRrCCHt 1 hour ago

BahrainNewsNet

Bahrain News Reading 1-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp's extra-time goal fires Blades into FA Cup quarter-finals https://t.co/7kSlQ9NNUz 2 hours ago

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @TeleFootball: Sheffield United taken to extra-time by Championship side Reading before veteran Billy Sharp comes up with the goods | @j… 2 hours ago

