Every American can be tested for coronavirus, Pence promises

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in an off-camera White House briefing today, "We're issuing clear guidance that subject to doctors' orders, any American can be tested."
