Every American can be tested for coronavirus, Pence promises
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in an off-camera White House briefing today, "We're issuing clear guidance that subject to doctors' orders, any American can be tested."
On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S.
According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes one day after the first coronavirus death was reported in the U.S., in Washington State.
68 cases...
Vice President Mike Pence announced the CDC is expanding who can be tested for coronavirus. According to Politico, the Trump administration is looking to detect cases that may have been missed because..
Of dozens of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, only one patient is still in the hospital, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday. Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •FOXNews.com