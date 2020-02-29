Global  

Official: Strip powers from Chicago cops in station shooting

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers who were involved in the shooting of an unarmed man in a downtown train station last week should be completely stripped of their police powers for the time being, the head of the agency that investigates the city’s police shootings recommended Wednesday. “Due to the serious nature of […]
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Officers In CTA Shooting Stripped Of Police Powers

Officers In CTA Shooting Stripped Of Police Powers 01:42

 Following a recommendation by COPA, Chicago Police Interim Supt. Charlie Beck relieved two officers of their duties following a shooting in the Grand Avenue Red Line station. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CTA Subway Police Shooting Is Problematic, Experts Say [Video]CTA Subway Police Shooting Is Problematic, Experts Say

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey talked with two experts about the shooting of Ariel Roman by police in the Grand Avenue Red Line station.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:07Published

CPD Wants Charges Dropped Against Man Shot By Police In CTA Subway [Video]CPD Wants Charges Dropped Against Man Shot By Police In CTA Subway

Chicago Police have called to have the charges dropped against Ariel Roman, who was shot by police in the Grand Avenue Red Line station on Friday. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chicago mayor: Police shooting video ‘extremely disturbing’

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor said video footage of police shooting and wounding a suspect inside a downtown Chicago train station is “extremely...
Seattle Times

Charges dropped against man shot by Chicago cop at station

CHICAGO (AP) — A man shot and seriously wounded by a Chicago police officer in a downtown train station won’t face charges, as prosecutors on Sunday dropped...
Seattle Times

