Angela Korra'ti Microsoft is making a good decision and paying its hourly service workers regular wages even if the coronavirus sit… https://t.co/FJaogIHOf0 1 second ago JBD98052 🇺🇸🇫🇷 RT @seattletimes: Microsoft said Thursday it will keep paying the wages of hourly service workers in the Puget Sound area and in northern C… 22 seconds ago Rhys Lindmark RT @jess: Strong leadership by Microsoft / @satyanadella: "We recognize the hardship that lost work can mean for hourly employees. Microsof… 8 minutes ago Harold .@Microsoft thank you! https://t.co/UrZKgOR8YC 13 minutes ago Alexei Oreskovic Microsoft says it will continue to pay hourly service workers during the coronavirus outbreak, even if they can't c… https://t.co/fIavatoCfH 14 minutes ago SM Diversity #Microsoft to pay service workers during coronavirus outbreak even as need for them drops | The Seattle Times https://t.co/eOx3Mbh41j 16 minutes ago Steven Matly #Microsoft to pay service workers during coronavirus outbreak even as need for them drops | The Seattle Times https://t.co/1Bd5FxQsZb 17 minutes ago Daniel Ayala RT @feruiloba: "We’ve decided that Microsoft will continue to pay all our vendor hourly service providers their regular pay during this per… 18 minutes ago