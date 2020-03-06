Global  

Microsoft to pay service workers during coronavirus outbreak even as need for them drops

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020
The company's need for service workers has dropped because many of its employees are working from home.
Microsoft says it will continue to pay hourly service workers during the coronavirus outbreak, even if they can't come in to work (MSFT)

Microsoft says it will continue to pay hourly service workers during the coronavirus outbreak, even if they can't come in to work (MSFT)· Microsoft says it will continue to pay vendors who work hourly in the Seattle area and northern California during the coronavirus outbreak — even if...
