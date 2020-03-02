Global  

After heavy strikes, tense calm in Syria's Idlib as ceasefire comes into effect

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020
Syria's Idlib region was quiet but tense on Friday with a lull in Russian and Syrian air raids that have pounded the last opposition-held enclave in Syria, residents and opposition sources said, after Turkey and Russia declared a ceasefire.
News video: Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town

Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town 04:24

 Rebel commander says key Saraqeb city now under the full control of Syrian government forces after Russian air strikes.

Recent related news from verified sources

Relative calm in Syria's Idlib as ceasefire takes hold

A ceasefire in northern Syria agreed between Russia and Turkey has come into force in a move to halt intense fighting in Idlib that has sparked a humanitarian...
Deutsche Welle

Turkey and Russia agree on a Syria ceasefire for Idlib

Despite a new ceasefire taking effect at midnight, Turkey says it reserves the right to strike back against Syrian regime forces if its soldiers come under...
SBS


