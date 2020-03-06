Global  

Matildas on course for Olympics after thrashing Vietnam

The Age Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The Matildas can start searching for flights to Tokyo after hammering Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg of their Olympic Games qualifying play-off.
Matildas vs Vietnam 2020 Olympic qualifier LIVE: Two steps from Tokyo

Australia's two-legged play-off against Vietnam begins on Friday night in Newcastle, with a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics up for grabs.
The Age


