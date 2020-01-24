Global  

Yes Bank shares tank 50% after RBI caps withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000

Friday, 6 March 2020
Yes Bank shares tank 50% after RBI caps withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000Beleaguered Yes Bank’s share prices dropped 50% on Friday after the RBI capped withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000 last night. At 11:00 AM the stock was trading at Rs 18.40, down by half on the NSE. In a late evening notification on Thursday, RBI said that entire board of the YES Bank has been...
News video: Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs

Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs 03:22

 The Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank on Friday. RBI has also capped the withdrawal limit to ₹50,000 per account till April 3rd. The central bank also superseded the board of Yes Bank. Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar was appointed Yes Bank administrator. RBI has assured Yes Bank...

Yes Bank plunges 35% as RBI takes control

Shares in India's Yes Bank dropped nearly 35% on Friday to their lowest in more than a decade, after the central bank took control and set a limit on withdrawals...
Reuters India

