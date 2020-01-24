Yes Bank shares tank 50% after RBI caps withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Beleaguered Yes Bank’s share prices dropped 50% on Friday after the RBI capped withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000 last night. At 11:00 AM the stock was trading at Rs 18.40, down by half on the NSE. In a late evening notification on Thursday, RBI said that entire board of the YES Bank has been...
The Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank on Friday. RBI has also capped the withdrawal limit to ₹50,000 per account till April 3rd. The central bank also superseded the board of Yes Bank. Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar was appointed Yes Bank administrator. RBI has assured Yes Bank...
YES BANK PLUNGED A DAY AFTER THE GOVERNMENT IMPOSED A WITHDRAWAL LIMIT OF RS 50,000 ON ITS ACCOUNT HOLDERS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS TILL APRIL 3, AND THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA SUSPENDED THE PRIVATE SECTOR..
