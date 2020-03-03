Global  

Hachette cancels Woody Allen memoir following staff walkout

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
On Friday, Woody Allen's publisher, Hachette Books Group, decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir Apropos of Nothing. The decision came after dozens employees staged a walkout in protest of the book's publication.
Hachette says Woody Allen's book won't be published.

Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Hatchet had only just announced it would publish the book, when Allen's son Ronan Farrow lambasted the decision and the publisher's staff staged a protest.
Sydney Morning Herald

‘The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one’
Daily Caller

