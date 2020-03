Kenny RT @NYPost_Berman: So much for the amazing culture former Nets Coach Kenny Atkinson built in Brooklyn, prompting Irving, Durant and Jordan… 6 seconds ago Carlos Eduardo RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets are mutually parting ways with coach Kenny Atkinson, the team announced. https://t.co/xyKmHJp… 24 seconds ago J & JAYY RT @BrooklynNets: The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually agreed to part ways. Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach… 34 seconds ago Shannon🧭 RT @SteveBHoop: So let me see if I've got this... Kenny Atkinson takes a Brooklyn team without Kevin Durant all year and without Kyrie Irvi… 44 seconds ago Cocoye 🏴‍☠️ RT @BillyReinhardt: All I have to say: For the Nets to fire Kenny Atkinson — fresh off a blowout win — Gregg Popovich better have hinted t… 53 seconds ago Joanne Spruce "Nets Fire Coach Kenny Atkinson After Four Seasons" https://t.co/KqlnQj4bT6 #NBA #Nets #KennyAtkinson 1 minute ago DKIKJD RT @GregLogan1: Kenny Atkinson and Brooklyn #Nets mutually agree to part ways https://t.co/1GRdq4Ll6E via @Newsday 2 minutes ago