Zajac, Palmieri lead Devils to 6-4 win over rival Rangers

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri each scored twice and the New Jersey Devils used a big second period to beat the New York Rangers 6-4 Saturday night. Fredrik Claesson and John Hayden also scored, and Damon Severson and Dakota Merkis each had two assists to help the Devils improve to 6-1-2 […]
Zajac, Palmieri Lead Devils To Win Over Rival Rangers

This was the final meeting of the season between the Devils and the Rangers, with each team earning two wins.
