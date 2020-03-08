Global  

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

WorldNews Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millionsMore than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including the Lombardy region and at least 14 provinces in neighbouring regions. The measures will be in place until April 3rd. Mr Conte said: “For Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed there will be a ban for everybody to move in and out of these territories and also within the same territory. “Exceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional...
