Dinwiddie makes late free throws. Nets beat Bulls 110-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day after the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson. Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn directed the Nets to their second straight victory.


