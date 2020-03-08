Global  

Dinwiddie makes late free throws. Nets beat Bulls 110-107

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day after the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson. Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn directed the Nets to their second straight victory. The team said Saturday morning […]
