Biden joined by Booker, Harris in show of unity ahead of key Michigan vote
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday by two former Democratic presidential rivals, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, in the latest sign the party establishment is lining up behind him.
