Biden joined by Booker, Harris in show of unity ahead of key Michigan vote

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday by two former Democratic presidential rivals, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, in the latest sign the party establishment is lining up behind him.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be in Detroit on Monday for a Get Out The Vote event.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Monday gave his endorsement to Joe Biden for president. According to CNN, Booker is the latest high-profile supporter to back the former vice president.

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden will focus campaign efforts on Monday on Michigan, the biggest prize of the six states to hold contests this week,...
Reuters

Sanders, Biden focus on Michigan amid voting in 6 key states

DETROIT (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders looked for a win in Michigan on Tuesday to prove they have the backing of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPR

