Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday. Jones was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later, Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. She said she had no further […]
News video: Alex Jones Reportedly Charged With DWI

Alex Jones Reportedly Charged With DWI 00:30

 Alex Jones was reportedly charged with DWI.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say

Texas police say Austin-based Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated just after midnight Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Texas


TIME


