Biden projected to win Michigan in crushing blow to Sanders' White House bid

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden was projected to win Michigan's crucial Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House hopes.
News video: Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid 01:35

 U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan [Video]Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan

With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries [Video]Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published


Biden wins big Michigan in crushing blow to Sanders' White House bid

Joe Biden rolled to commanding victories in pivotal Michigan and two other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party's presidential...
Japan Today

Joe Biden calls for unity after big wins in Michigan, three other states

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party's presidential...
Reuters


