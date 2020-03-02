Daniel Craig 'Pissed' About All The No Time To Die Bond Rumors And Brouhaha
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () The James Bond franchise is a long running one, which is showing no signs of slowing down. But Daniel Craig's swan song as 007 is approaching, as Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die will mark his fifth and final time playing Bond. The highly anticipated blockbuster has been delayed a number of times, mostly recently due to global concerns over the coronavirus. And it turns out that the various headlines surrounding No Time to Die have really bothered Craig himself. Daniel Craig is intimately involved in the workings of No Time...
Daniel Craig is "fine" about leaving his role as James Bond after 'No Time To Die'. - Daniel Craig stars in the April issue of British GQ in a Global GQ James Bond Exclusive. GQ April issue is available via digital download and on newsstands Wednesday 11th March....
Six in 10 Americans are turning to tech to aid their sleep, according to new research.From using smartphones to set their bedtime and apps to limit evening screen time, to using a watch to note their..