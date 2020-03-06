Global  

World Health Organisation optimistic Covid-19 will be controlled

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
World Health Organisation optimistic Covid-19 will be controlledCape Town - As the Coronavirus wreaks havoc, gaining a foothold and beginning to impact the economy on a global scale, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is optimistic that the disease would be combated like many other outbreaks, including Ebola. All countries must take a comprehensive blended strategy for controlling their epidemics and pushing this deadly virus back. Countries that continue finding and testing cases and tracing their contacts not only protect their own people, they can also affect what happens in other countries and globally, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during his media briefing on Covid-19 on Monday. “As...
