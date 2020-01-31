Boris Johnson warned not to make 'mockery' of security watchdog by appointing Chris Grayling

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

has been warned he risks undermining public confidence in parliament’s intelligence and security watchdog if he goes ahead with a reported plan to appoint as its chair Chris Grayling, who was sacked from cabinet after presiding over a string of failed projects. Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith said appointing Grayling would “make a mockery” of the cross-party Boris Johnson has been warned he risks undermining public confidence in parliament’s intelligence and security watchdog if he goes ahead with a reported plan to appoint as its chair Chris Grayling, who was sacked from cabinet after presiding over a string of failed projects. Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith said appointing Grayling would “make a mockery” of the cross-party Intelligence and Security Committee , which oversees secret agencies MI5 and MI6 and the government’s GCHQ listening post, and is cleared to see intelligence material denied to other MPs . One of the new chair’s first responsibilities will be deciding when and how to publish a report on alleged Russian interference in... 👓 View full article

