Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > PSG beats Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters

PSG beats Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
AP Sports Writer (AP) — With its fans cheering outside an empty stadium, Paris Saint-Germain finally reached the Champions League quarterfinals again by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday. PSG trailed 2-1 from the first leg in Germany, raising the possibility of a fourth straight elimination in the last-16 stage. Neymar headed in from a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: PSG sink Dortmund in empty stadium to reach quarters

PSG sink Dortmund in empty stadium to reach quarters 01:35

 Paris St Germain beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in an empty stadium to reach the Champions league quarter-finals.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

PSG fans celebrate Champions League win despite stadium ban due to coronavirus [Video]PSG fans celebrate Champions League win despite stadium ban due to coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain fans celebrated on the streets after their home win against Borussia Dortmund last night (March 11) as fans were not let into the stadium due to fears of coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:17Published

PSG fans defy stadium closure to celebrate [Video]PSG fans defy stadium closure to celebrate

PSG fans celebrated their Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund outside a deserted Parc des Princes, with the game played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Neymar Leads PSG into Champions League Quarters as Banned Fans Gather Outside Stadium

Neymar Leads PSG into Champions League Quarters as Banned Fans Gather Outside StadiumParis: Paris Saint-Germain players celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund...
WorldNews Also reported by •Indian Express

PSG sink Dortmund in empty stadium to reach quarters

Paris St Germain beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in an empty stadium due to coronavirus fears on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on...
France 24


Tweets about this

KlausJurgens

Klaus Jurgens RT @DailySabah: Atletico stuns holder Liverpool to reach Champions League quarters, as PSG beats Dortmund in empty stadium https://t.co/qW9… 1 hour ago

Pankajkandwal28

VAIBHAV LAKSHMI VRAT India vs South Africa first ODI today. Liverpool knocked out of Champions League by Atletico Madrid’s extra-time tr… https://t.co/CD5cJBghXx 2 hours ago

footballflame01

FOOTBALL FLAME PSG beats Dortmund to reach Champions League quarters https://t.co/UVzD3J1s2G https://t.co/Vgu3at2I6N 2 hours ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Atletico stuns holder Liverpool to reach Champions League quarters, as PSG beats Dortmund in empty stadium https://t.co/qW90UYakom 3 hours ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: With its fans cheering outside an empty stadium, @PSG_English reached the Champions League quarterfinals again beating @Blac… 10 hours ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News PSG beats Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters https://t.co/dcSGdxBLph 10 hours ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet With its fans cheering outside an empty stadium, @PSG_English reached the Champions League quarterfinals again beat… https://t.co/OAxPg3geNw 11 hours ago

aacosta_10

edgar RT @AP_Sports: PSG beats Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League quarterfinals. by ⁦@jeromepugmire⁩ https://t.co/zSNMxxbXUo 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.