Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ohio > Coronavirus school closings: Ohio, Maryland become first states to shut all K-12 schools

Coronavirus school closings: Ohio, Maryland become first states to shut all K-12 schools

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Schools in Ohio will close for three weeks, and schools in Maryland will close for two, in the most sweeping school closures in the country so far.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus School Closings Spread

Coronavirus School Closings Spread 02:30

 As the coronavirus outbreak continues, more schools are opting to close their campuses and move to remote classes. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus [Video]Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Denver Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through at least April 5 (teachers have a work day scheduled on the 6th) on an extended Spring break to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 15:22Published

Boone County parents must find childcare as schools close [Video]Boone County parents must find childcare as schools close

Boone County Schools has promised to help families affected by lengthy school closures for coronavirus by linking them with childcare.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus School Closings: Scarsdale Joins Growing List Of Schools Canceling Their Classes

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area.
CBS 2

Coronavirus Prank Falsely Tells of Workplace, School Closings

Coronavirus Prank Falsely Tells of Workplace, School ClosingsQuick Take Facebook posts, evidently intended as a prank, erroneously claim that the government — or specific states such as Michigan or Florida — has...
FactCheck.org

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jameslparis

James L. Paris Coronavirus school closings: Ohio, Maryland shut all K-12 schools https://t.co/mq1X43c8lm 1 minute ago

KateRoger16

MizzTyler XXX RT @USATODAY: All K-12 schools in Ohio will be shut down for three weeks, and Maryland schools will be shut down for two weeks starting Mon… 2 minutes ago

JonEricAdamsOne

Jon Eric Adams Over 100 kids have died from the flu this season but there was no closing schools for that! Coronavirus school clos… https://t.co/VTh0QGuYXy 3 minutes ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Coronavirus school closings: Ohio, Maryland become first states to shut all K-12 schools https://t.co/uR4VEolfkV via @usatoday 4 minutes ago

ViewsReality

RealityViews RT @hrkbenowen: Coronavirus school closings: Ohio, Maryland become first states to shut all K-12 schools https://t.co/hscBR4FNCC 11 minutes ago

cereenv

Cereen Varghese Coronavirus school closings: Ohio, Maryland become first states to shut all K-12 schools https://t.co/Tq4oslmdKT vi… https://t.co/q9ikWyDjbm 13 minutes ago

anvil1bighammer

Necessary Evil Ohio, Maryland shut all K-12 schools https://t.co/CniGPeFnly 15 minutes ago

kmandr

kmandr 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Coronavirus concerns lead Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia and Washington state to close schools - Baltimore Sun https://t.co/oorFPZ6mlH 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.