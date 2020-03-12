Global  

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The former Army intelligence analyst had been incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury.
 On Thursday (March 12) WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning was released from prison, where she had been held since May for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation into WikiLeaks. Gloria Tso reports.

News24.com | WATCH | Judge orders WikiLeaks-linked US activist Chelsea Manning freed from jail

A US judge has ordered former US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning released from jail, a day after a support group said she tried to kill herself.
News24

WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from jail

US judge orders release of former US army analyst who refused to testify to grand jury over WikiLeaks.
Al Jazeera


