Las Vegas Strip resorts are now closing as a result of coronavirus, starting with Wynn and Encore

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Major resorts on the Las Vegas Strip are now closing in response to coronavirusWynn Resorts will close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore for two weeks.
News video: Vegas remains open for business amid coronavirus concerns

Vegas remains open for business amid coronavirus concerns 03:46

 The world-famous Las Vegas Strip is battening down the hatches to fight the spread of the coronavirus by suspending most buffets, large gatherings, and increasing cleaning efforts to keep guests and customers safe.

Cosmopolitan Las Vegas temporarily closing [Video]

Cosmopolitan Las Vegas temporarily closing

Cosmopolitan Las Vegas temporarily closing to reduce COVID-19 spread from March 18 to 31, 2020.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published
Sahara Las Vegas announces layoffs and closures [Video]

Sahara Las Vegas announces layoffs and closures

Sahara Las Vegas announces layoffs and closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:18Published

Employee tests positive for coronavirus at Luxor in Las Vegas, MGM Resorts confirms

An employee at the Luxor has tested positive for COVID-19, according to MGM Resorts International. Here are other closures on the Las Vegas Strip.
USATODAY.com

Asia urges vigilance to maintain hard-won infection drops

TOKYO (AP) — Millions of people began holing up at home, stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they got to friends and neighbors as fear...
Seattle Times


raybae689

RAY BAEZ Las Vegas Strip resorts closing as a result of coronavirus: MGM, Wynn, Encore https://t.co/8e5YzpxSHM https://t.co/OccGqYXI1x 2 minutes ago

Pozervations

#NoMiddleGround on #MedicareForAll & #GreenNewDeal RT @USATODAY: Major resorts on the Las Vegas Strip are now closing in response to the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/SNFMRiiCJZ 12 minutes ago

louishowley

Louis Howley RT @azcthingstodo: Coronavirus: Las Vegas Strip resorts are now closing, includes MGM, Wynn properties https://t.co/hVUsdQehha 21 minutes ago

azcthingstodo

azcentral things to do Coronavirus: Las Vegas Strip resorts are now closing, includes MGM, Wynn properties https://t.co/hVUsdQehha 22 minutes ago

catedid87

Catie RT @BrittanyBronso1: MGM is temporarily closing down its 13 resorts on the #Vegas strip due to coronavirus. So you can avoid going to the b… 35 minutes ago

RandyFo32510784

Randy Fowler RT @nascarred14: Las Vegas Strip resorts are now closing. Includes Wynn, MGM properties https://t.co/Ek4wL8mMDR 58 minutes ago

CrazyCatLadyFL

CrazyCatLadyFL 🖖😺❄️☮️ RT @MSN: Las Vegas Strip resorts are now closing, includes MGM, Wynn properties https://t.co/6wvFmb6Ky1 1 hour ago

LinSooMoon

Lin Soo RT @GetYerYaYasOut: LAS VEGAS is SHUTTING DOWN. Paying Employees 100% https://t.co/vRWZ6BLTqI 3 hours ago

