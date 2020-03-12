The Biden-Sanders coronavirus debate was one for the history books: Mastio & Lawrence

Tucson Sentinel Biden and Sanders debate on coronavirus and health care solutions https://t.co/hsWPZ0xBHo https://t.co/0CxyOBxEb5 12 seconds ago

◻️◼️◻️◼️◻️◼️ RT @Reuters: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake as they greet other before… 13 seconds ago

Nolia Costigan RT @kendallkarson: The party will have to wait to come together... Asked how he would appeal to Sanders supporters to join his cause as th… 26 seconds ago

Jamie Gray As usual, Bernie speaks the #truth. #CoronaVirus Sanders: "We have to shut this president up right now" to combat… https://t.co/VNaMn4Jusj 28 seconds ago

Salim سالم الخلاسي RT @politico: That elbow bump at the beginning of tonight's #DemDebate wasn't just cause for a chuckle, but a visceral reminder that Joe Bi… 31 seconds ago

Big Muscle Meathead RT @JRubinBlogger: After weeks trying to paint Biden as in mental decline, it was Sanders who mixed up Ebola and coronavirus. We have perha… 47 seconds ago

Alexis RT @CBSNews: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders bump elbows at the start of tonight's Democratic debate, which is being held without an audience… 52 seconds ago