The Biden-Sanders coronavirus debate was one for the history books: Mastio & Lawrence

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington D.C. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the debate took place without an audience. The podiums of candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders...
Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders,..