Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden wins big over Bernie Sanders in coronavirus-hit primaries

Joe Biden wins big over Bernie Sanders in coronavirus-hit primaries

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden comfortably marched ahead of Bernie Sanders in the latest Democratic presidential primaries. Florida, Illinois and Arizona went forward with the vote, despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Front-runner Biden crushes Sanders in Florida, Illinois [Video]

Front-runner Biden crushes Sanders in Florida, Illinois

Joe Biden rolled to blowout victories in Tuesday’s three Democratic presidential primaries, expanding his lead in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in November and increasing pressure on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published
Biden sweeps all three Tuesday primaries [Video]

Biden sweeps all three Tuesday primaries

Joe Biden has moved further ahead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, sweeping all three state primaries on Tuesday. The victories heaped further pressure on his only rival Bernie..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden crushes Sanders in Florida and Illinois, projected to win Arizona

Joe Biden swept to victory over Bernie Sanders in all three Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday, edging closer to the nomination to face President...
Japan Today Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comCBS NewsFOXNews.com

Joe Biden Appeals to Bernie Sanders Supporters After FL, IL Wins: ‘I Hear You, I Know What’s at Stake’

Former Vice President *Joe Biden* live-streamed a speech to supporters tonight after winning the Democratic primaries in Florida and Illinois.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealKPenceNotSL

SewAlways RT @jevryday84: Its over. Joe Biden sweeps the night and wins Florida, Illinois and Arizona to extend his delegate lead over Bernie Sander… 2 minutes ago

CA_stylist

CA,stylist,Michelle RT @EdRollins: It’s no shock Joe Biden scored a massive win over Bernie Sanders in Florida. Floridians understand the dangers of socialism… 2 minutes ago

chuzalong

Patriot4Ethics RT @WSJ: Joe Biden wins the Arizona primary, AP projects, sweeping all three of tonight's contests and solidifying his delegate lead over B… 3 minutes ago

trumpretweeter

Trump Retweeter RT @kevingt5691: @MsBrown63 I want Medicare for All but I support Biden over Bernie. If Trump wins again in November, we'll all be far much… 7 minutes ago

NautilexInfo

ɴᴀᴜᴛɪʟᴇx 🤔🔍⏳🖋 Biden wins latest Democratic primaries, building formidable lead over Sanders – as it happened https://t.co/cgpiDG7FZy 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.