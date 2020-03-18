Joe Biden wins big over Bernie Sanders in coronavirus-hit primaries
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Joe Biden comfortably marched ahead of Bernie Sanders in the latest Democratic presidential primaries. Florida, Illinois and Arizona went forward with the vote, despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Joe Biden has moved further ahead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, sweeping all three state primaries on Tuesday. The victories heaped further pressure on his only rival Bernie..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Joe Biden swept to victory over Bernie Sanders in all three Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday, edging closer to the nomination to face President... Japan Today Also reported by •Seattle Times •SeattlePI.com •CBS News •FOXNews.com