Nirbhaya case | Delhi High Court rejects convicts’ plea seeking stay of execution

Hindu Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The bench also said the apex court’s judgement confirming death sentence has attained finality and the court cannot sit and review over it.
News video: Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News 03:22

 As the date of execution of the Nirbhaya convicts approaches, 3 out of the 4 death row convicts have appealed to the International Court of Justice for a stay on their hanging. But what powers does the ICJ have? #NirbhayaConvicts

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS..

Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea [Video]

Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea

Four men convicted of raping a 23-year-old in 2012 are slated to be hanged on March 20, 2020. A Delhi court rejected a plea filed by three of the four convicts, claiming that the second mercy plea of..

December 16 gangrape case: Delhi court rejects convicts’ plea seeking stay on execution


Indian Express

Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged as Supreme Court dismisses plea against rejection of mercy petition

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice R. Banumathi refused to consider the juvenility claim of Pawan Gupta
Hindu

