Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has become infected with the coronavirus. The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive.” The tenor says he and his family are in […]
News video: Spanish singer livens up coronavirus lockdown with a balcony concert

Spanish singer livens up coronavirus lockdown with a balcony concert 01:04

 Spanish singer Beatriz Berodia, known as Betta, goes out on her balcony every evening to entertain the neighbours who have been locked in their homes since Spain&apos;s government declared the state of emergency last weekend.

