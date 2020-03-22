Global  

Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

The Age Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after a doctor who treated her recently tested positive for coronavirus.
Angela Merkel Reportedly In Quarantine After Doctor Gets Coronavirus

Angela Merkel Reportedly In Quarantine After Doctor Gets Coronavirus 00:47

 Angela Merkel is reportedly in quarantine.

