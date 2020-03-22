Global  

Barefoot Hamlin wins virtual Homestead as NASCAR races again

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The stands were packed, Jimmie Johnson caused several wrecks, Denny Hamlin raced barefoot and damaged cars were repaired with the push of a button — a few virtual signs that NASCAR backed quite an unreal race. NASCAR eased off the brake in the real sports world brought to a sudden halt […]
