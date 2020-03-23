Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Congress' $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, visualized

Congress' $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, visualized

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
A visual guide to the cost of Congress plans for coronavirus stimulus package to send cash to Americans and help distressed industries, in graphics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: CLawmakers Race To Reach Bi-Partisan Agreegment On Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package

CLawmakers Race To Reach Bi-Partisan Agreegment On Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package 01:48

 As the Coronavirus spreads in the U.S., about 32 thousand cases have been confirmed and at least 404 people have died. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are trying to hammer out an economic rescue package for individuals and corporate America.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kathijo

QathiJo USA TODAY: Congress' $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, visualized. https://t.co/jf8jAZmXW1 via @GoogleNews 16 seconds ago

cerealelite98

Cerealelite98🌹✌️🌱🕊 RT @cheddar: The airline industry has spent $50 billion on stock buybacks in the past 10 years and is now asking the federal government for… 2 minutes ago

MLCagle2

M. L. Cagle So you see why the Democrats are fighting this. There cannot be huge bailouts for cruise lines (not US based), hosp… https://t.co/wT8kulLAqF 2 minutes ago

cheddar

Cheddar🧀 The airline industry has spent $50 billion on stock buybacks in the past 10 years and is now asking the federal gov… https://t.co/WEwxYeIwWO 3 minutes ago

AShihipar

a.ship RT @nytopinion: "Congress shouldn’t just settle for short-term band-aids to patch holes in our health care infrastructure and our social sa… 4 minutes ago

pandabear22223

ProudAmerican RT @cvpayne: Democrats block passage of $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill ostensible to stop business "slush fund." Yes, make sure s… 6 minutes ago

wildwoodcastle

John Hill Democrats Sink Senate Coronavirus Stimulus Plan to Give Cash to Families “Congress was unable to reach an agreemen… https://t.co/MVFX4MCLVE 7 minutes ago

Bulldogpm

Pete Macguyver RT @LulaPuch: USA TODAY: Congress' $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, visualized. https://t.co/JM3HmNebNH via @GoogleNews 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.