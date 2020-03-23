Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Some Twitter Users Really Think Putin Released Hundreds of Lions in Russian Streets to Make People Stay Home

Some Twitter Users Really Think Putin Released Hundreds of Lions in Russian Streets to Make People Stay Home

WorldNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Some Twitter Users Really Think Putin Released Hundreds of Lions in Russian Streets to Make People Stay HomeSome people believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has released hundreds of lions into the streets of Russia as a way to keep people in their homes and stop them from making the coronavirus outbreak even worse. A bogus tweet that features a doctored photo of a lion standing in a dark, empty street is circling the web and being taken as truth—as evidence of the next wave of COVID-19 prevention. The photo first surfaced on the Facebook account Humor TV with a detailed caption. "Vladmir [sic] Putin has dropped 800 Tigers and lions all over the country to push people to stay home," it read, as reported by India Today. Since then, the photo has been shared hundreds of times by people...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Twitter flips out over photo of month-old Panda Express

Twitter flips out over photo of month-old Panda Express 00:52

 In case you were wondering, leaving your Panda Express meal under your bed for a month will make it disgusting. A girl on Twitter thankfully confirmed this for society by doing it herself. She posted the gruesome image with the caption: “I was sleeping with this in my room for so long man I gotta...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.