Some Twitter Users Really Think Putin Released Hundreds of Lions in Russian Streets to Make People Stay Home Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Some people believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has released hundreds of lions into the streets of Russia as a way to keep people in their homes and stop them from making the coronavirus outbreak even worse. A bogus tweet that features a doctored photo of a lion standing in a dark, empty street is circling the web and being taken as truth—as evidence of the next wave of COVID-19 prevention. The photo first surfaced on the Facebook account Humor TV with a detailed caption. "Vladmir [sic] Putin has dropped 800 Tigers and lions all over the country to push people to stay home," it read, as reported by India Today. Since then, the photo has been shared hundreds of times by people...

