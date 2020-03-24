Global  

Coronavirus lockdown: Over 1,000 cases against violators in Delhi

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus lockdown: Over 1,000 cases against violators in DelhiNEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered 1,012 cases in different areas of the national capital on the first day of the lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus epidemic that has claimed at least nine lives in India so...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus lockdown: South Africa orders three-week restrictions

Coronavirus lockdown: South Africa orders three-week restrictions 02:33

 South Africa imposes lockdown, instructs army to enforce as cases jump to more than 400 from COVID-19.

