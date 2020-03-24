India’s prime minister decrees 21-day lockdown to curb virus

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a “total lockdown” in the country of 1.3 billion people during a televised address Tuesday night, the most extensive stay-at-home order yet in the world’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The 21-day lockdown was set to begin at midnight. “To save India and every Indian, […]

