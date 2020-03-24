Global  

India’s prime minister decrees 21-day lockdown to curb virus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a “total lockdown” in the country of 1.3 billion people during a televised address Tuesday night, the most extensive stay-at-home order yet in the world’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The 21-day lockdown was set to begin at midnight. “To save India and every Indian, […]
News video: India's 1.3 billion population put under nationwide lockdown

India's 1.3 billion population put under nationwide lockdown 03:15

 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday (March 24) a total lockdown starting at midnight. This video captured on Sunday (March 22) shows deserted streets in Rajkot, Gujarat, India.

Tweets about this

reggie_kalee

Kamati ya roho CHAFU RT @NationBreaking: INDIAN PRIME Minister Narendra Modi decrees a lockdown of all 1.3 billion people in the country for 21 days due to the… 16 seconds ago

Tired2Iam

🌊 Tired2Iam #StayHome (@🏠) 🌊 India's prime minister decrees 21-day lockdown to curb virus https://t.co/iceIcznEWU 25 seconds ago

cbsaustin

CBS Austin "To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes," Prime Minister Narendra… https://t.co/GOEOB5gJpG 55 seconds ago

IndiraShanti

IndiraShanti RT @laceyladi2: India's prime minister decrees 21-day lockdown to curb virus https://t.co/EZAh9jzrfM 1 minute ago

Noowaada

SM RT @business: BREAKING: India’s prime minister decrees lockdown of country of 1.3 billion for 21 days https://t.co/zH2SZJBYUd 1 minute ago

gord118

Gord Henderson RT @evanmcmurry: BREAKING: India's prime minister decrees the country of 1.3 billion will go on lockdown for 21 days. https://t.co/9uSi0cX1… 1 minute ago

LavSherri

LavSherri India’s Prime Minister Decrees 21-day Lockdown to Curb Virus https://t.co/kYjPLEr4yy 1 minute ago

dearmeli

Mel RT @ABC: BREAKING: India's prime minister decrees the country of 1.3 billion will go on lockdown for 21 days. https://t.co/oaDpXtA01b 1 minute ago

