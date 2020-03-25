Global  

Preventing coronavirus spread: Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons among grocers adding sneeze guards

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Walmart and the nation's largest grocery store chains, Kroger and Albertsons, announced they are installing "sneeze guards" to stores nationwide.
