Infographic: Do’s and don’ts of the stay-at-home order in Washington state

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered Washington state residents to stay home to combat the spread of the coronavirus. His directive adds to previous orders to close schools, restaurants and social gatherings. Here’s a look what is allowed and not under the new “Stay at home, stay healthy” mandate.   ALLOWED (But remember to keep 
