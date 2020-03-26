Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > U.S. Senate passes $2T coronavirus relief bill

U.S. Senate passes $2T coronavirus relief bill

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The Senate has passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Senate passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote 01:14

 The Senate passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems. Story: https://bit.ly/2UB64RP

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iturraldeycaza

Fernando Iturralde Ycaza RT @Inevitable_ET: Every country is doing this. Almost like it’s all part of The Plan https://t.co/ZPgfumPWNG 4 seconds ago

lcfdrescue1

JC RT @USMarine_Vet: Senate Passes Phase 3 of Coronavirus Stimulus Relief Bill 96-0…The Ball is in Pelosi’s Court Now. Coronavirus Stimulus… 13 seconds ago

Zone1Gotti

Zone1 RT @RyanGlass4real: #Entreprenuer: Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill https://t.co/wcHl5vsHTl #startup #growthhacking #busin… 22 seconds ago

Forbes

Forbes Stocks rose slightly this morning after 2 straight days of gains following the Senate’s passage of a landmark econo… https://t.co/BLTt3TDf42 31 seconds ago

jackiesteeeele

jackie a critically important service announcement for ohio folks and our democracy!! https://t.co/ErSZjLsfsP… https://t.co/UMdZc6LRV5 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.