American Airlines flight attendant dies of coronavirus, elevating fears in the industry

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Paul Frishkorn, a Philadelphia-based flight attendant, has died from coronavirus, fueling fears in a profession on the front lines of the pandemic.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
News video: American Airlines Has A New Inflight Social Distancing Plan

American Airlines Has A New Inflight Social Distancing Plan 00:44

 American Airlines had already taken some steps to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Fort Worth-based company has made more policy changes.

