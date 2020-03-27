Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, tests positive for COVID-19

The chancellor Rishi Sunak joins the prime minister for the daily press conference on the coronavirus outbreak. A new emergency package to help self-employed workers facing financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be announced.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ziz RT @SkyNews: Dominic Cummings seen running out of the back gate from Downing Street.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for… 1 second ago
7N RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, says No 10 https://t.co/… 2 seconds ago