Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, tests positive for COVID-19

In a video posted on Twitter, Johnson confirmed that he had developed a mild fever and symptoms.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ziz RT @SkyNews: Dominic Cummings seen running out of the back gate from Downing Street. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for… 1 second ago 7N RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, says No 10 https://t.co/… 2 seconds ago Pancakes-For-the-soul 💜 RT @DrOlufunmilayo: When his wife turned positive, the prime minister of Canada announced it himself. When Boris Johnson turned positive,… 2 seconds ago Arohi Saxena🇮🇳 RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus. 3 seconds ago surreyspinster RT @itvnews: Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is seen running out of Downing Street. Earlier, the prime minister tested posi… 3 seconds ago Myke N N Mendes RT @CNN: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/mb7cNKbdDj 3 seconds ago Srk's🎀Ash RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Coronavirus. Now self-isolating at No10, but will s… 3 seconds ago Katrina Brodin RT @kapaterson: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/3JMMhEK7lR 4 seconds ago