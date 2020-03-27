Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rammstein singer Lindemann tests positive for coronavirus

Rammstein singer Lindemann tests positive for coronavirus

Deutsche Welle Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Singer Till Lindemann has contracted the novel coronavirus, according to reports in German media outlets. The 57-year-old "Rammstein" front singer has been taken to an intensive care unit at a Berlin hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CanadaGirlNews

CanadaGirlNews 🇨🇦🏒 RT @disclosetv: BREAKING - Rammstein singer Till Lindemann tests positive with #COVID19, hospitalized with severe symptoms at an intensive… 5 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: Du Hast...COVID-19: Rammstein singer Till Lindemann tests positive for coronavirus - report https://t.co/VT3XCEcRIS 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.