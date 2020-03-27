Rammstein singer Lindemann tests positive for coronavirus Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Singer Till Lindemann has contracted the novel coronavirus, according to reports in German media outlets. The 57-year-old "Rammstein" front singer has been taken to an intensive care unit at a Berlin hospital. 👓 View full article

