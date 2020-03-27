Global  

Iowa professor charged in gagging death released from jail

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
ADEL, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa college professor accused of murder in the gagging death of her husband has been released from jail because of concerns about the coronavirus. Dallas County Judge Michael Jacobsen had earlier refused to lower the $5 million bond set for Gowun Park, but on Monday he agreed to reduce it […]
