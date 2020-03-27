ADEL, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa college professor accused of murder in the gagging death of her husband has been released from jail because of concerns about the coronavirus. Dallas County Judge Michael Jacobsen had earlier refused to lower the $5 million bond set for Gowun Park, but on Monday he agreed to reduce it […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this KWQC TV6 News Park’s lawyers argued her bond should be lowered because the coronavirus pandemic risked her health. https://t.co/f4ElriS9qf 3 days ago The Iowa State Bar Association An Iowa college professor accused of murder in the gagging death of her husband has been released from jail because… https://t.co/ZLL2kF1cvv 3 days ago KWWL Park was an assistant professor of economics at Simpson College. https://t.co/yQV5VwH4z6 5 days ago Brad Williams RT @cleveland19news: Iowa professor charged in gagging death released from jail https://t.co/hObLDbl5n5 5 days ago Abdul Rasheed RT @wsfa12news: Iowa professor charged in gagging death released from jail because of pandemic concerns https://t.co/ji9pNunasi https://t.… 5 days ago WALB News 10 A professor accused of killing her husband got her bond lowered because of coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/NPl54bofWd 5 days ago Cleveland 19 News Iowa professor charged in gagging death released from jail https://t.co/hObLDbl5n5 5 days ago Chad Hedrick An Iowa college professor accused of murder in the gagging death of her husband has been released from jail because… https://t.co/wkWohhvARf 5 days ago