Singer-songwriter Jan Howard dies at 91

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriter Jan Howard, who had a No. 1 country hit “For Loving You” with Bill Anderson and wrote hits for others like Kitty Wells’ “It’s All Over But the Crying,” has died at age 91, according to the Grand Ole Opry. The Opry, of which she was a member for nearly […]
