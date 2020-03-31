Global  

Tenor Placido Domingo feels ‘fine’ after coronavirus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tenor Placido Domingo said Monday he is resting at home after catching the new coronavirus. Domingo said in a statement that he is “at home and I feel fine.” The 79-year-old was reportedly hospitalized in Mexico after publicly acknowledging on March 22 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and said […]
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Plácido Domingo Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus

Plácido Domingo Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus 00:39

 Last week opera legend, Placido Domingo announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on Facebook. On Sunday, CNN reported that the singer was hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico, with complications related to the virus. Domingo's spokesperson told CNN, "He is doing well and is responding to...

