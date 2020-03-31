Tenor Placido Domingo feels ‘fine’ after coronavirus

Tuesday, 31 March 2020

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tenor Placido Domingo said Monday he is resting at home after catching the new coronavirus. Domingo said in a statement that he is “at home and I feel fine.” The 79-year-old was reportedly hospitalized in Mexico after publicly acknowledging on March 22 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and said […] 👓 View full article



